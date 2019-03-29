Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Heading Back to Chemo

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 17, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is heading back for another round of chemotherapy after losing a large amount of weight and having his numbers rise sharply, he told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday.

The news is a setback for the beloved game show host, who's been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer this year.

In late August, Trebek seemed to be doing exceedingly well after a long round of chemotherapy, and he returned to taping the 35th season of "Jeopardy!".

But a change in his condition now means that Trebek, who turned 79 in July, is headed back for more chemotherapy.

"I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer," Trebek told "GMA." "So, we were all very optimistic. And they said, 'Good, we're gonna stop chemo, we'll start you on immunotherapy.'"

However, more recently, ""I lost about 12 pounds in a week," Trebek said, "and my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing."

His journey with cancer hasn't always been easy, he added. Physicially, Trebek said he has sometimes been in "excruciating pain," and often suffers from fatigue. Mentally, he admits to sometimes feeling a "surge of sadness" and "depression."

"When it happened early on I was down on myself," he said. "I didn't realize how fallible each of us is in his or her own way ... I talk to the audience sometimes and I get teary-eyed for no reason. I don't even bother to explain it anymore, I just experience it. I know it's a part of who I am and I just keep going."

Trebek first announced his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

Two months later, he and his doctors announced that he appeared to be winning his battle against the disease. He responded incredibly well to treatments and was in "near remission," his doctors said in May.