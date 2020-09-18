Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies From Pancreatic Cancer

Sept. 18, 2020 -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trailblazing jurist and the second woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, died Friday.

She was 87.

The cause of death was metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from the court.

“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in the statement. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

A private service is planned at Arlington National Cemetery.

Ginsburg, who was the oldest member of the court, was born March 15, 1933, in Brooklyn, NY. She had a sister who died when they were young, and she lost her mother to cancer at 17.

An advocate for the rights of women and minorities, she received her undergraduate degree from Cornell University and earned her law degree from Columbia Law School. Ginsburg is survived by her children, Jane C. Ginsburg and James S. Ginsburg, and several grandchildren. Her husband, Martin D. Ginsburg, died of cancer in 2010.

Ginsburg weathered several major health problems during more than a quarter-century on the high court. The three-time cancer survivor faced her most recent troubles in late 2018, when she had surgery for lung cancer that was discovered after she broke several ribs in a fall in her chambers. In January of 2020, Ginsburg announced that she was cancer free. But in July she said she was undergoing chemotherapy after a lesion was found on her liver.

The justice faced her first bout with cancer in 1999 when she was treated for a colon tumor. A decade later, during a follow-up exam for colorectal cancer, doctors found she had early-stage pancreatic cancer.

In RBG, the 2018 documentary about her life, Ginsburg said that her run-ins with cancer had given her “an enhanced appreciation of the joys of being alive.”

In 2012 and 2018, Ginsburg suffered falls that left her with broken ribs. In 2014, a stent was placed in a major heart artery to remove a blockage.