As Child Melatonin Use Soars, Experts Urge Caution

Melatonin use is skyrocketing, especially among children, leading to a spike in poison control center calls and emergency room visits. Last year, poison control centers received 44,538 calls about melatonin ingestion in people 19 and younger – up from 8,258 in 2012, according to the America’s Poison Centers, which represents 55 centers across the U.S. Melatonin-related emergency room visits increased from 382 in 2009-2012 to 1,782 in 2017-2020. “This is the bread and butter of poison centers: a lot of accidental ingestion in children, especially with melatonin,” says the organization’s Clinical Managing Director Kait Brown, PharmD, DABAT. “We see it every day, multiple times a day.” Kait Brown The majority of cases – almost 85% of calls last year – involve children 5 or younger, says Brown, usually when they find their parents’ stash and mistake it for candy. Melatonin should be kept out of kids’ reach as it typically comes in tasty flavors, often in gummies that appeal to children, and does not always include a child-proof cap the way medicines do, Brown says.

A typical call to poison control comes shortly after a child ingests melatonin, says Brown, who previously worked the phones at the Utah Poison Control Center. Poison control will ask about the dosage and child’s symptoms and medical conditions, she says. Drowsiness, the most common side effect, usually kicks in within an hour. Monitor the child’s breathing and tickle or poke them to ensure they aren’t overly sedated, Brown says. Especially with gummies, the child may have nausea and diarrhea, similar to when a child eats too much candy, she says. (Never force the child to vomit.) Parents should call 911 if the child struggles to breathe or to wake up. Rare reactions, such as tremors or hallucinations, may also require a hospital visit, she says. In the great majority of cases, the kids were fine and the cases could be managed at home, says Brown. Your Body Makes Melatonin The pineal gland naturally produces the hormone melatonin when it’s time to hit the sack, typically in response to darkness. It makes you feel drowsy and helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle (circadian rhythms). Yet that’s not always the case, according to the CDC report. Of the 260,435 child melatonin ingestions reported to poison control between 2012 and 2021, more than 4,000 required hospitalization and 287 children were sent to intensive care. Five children required ventilation and two died, the CDC reports. (There may have been other factors at work in those deaths, Brown notes, as the full medical records were not available.)