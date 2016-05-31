Hearing loss poses an extra challenge for growing children. But it doesn't have to hold them back from learning and communicating. With the right treatment and services, your child can learn all the skills and reach the same milestones as other kids her age. Here’s what you can do to help.

1. Start Right Away Early treatment is key for children with hearing loss. "Babies’ brains develop quickly, and it’s important to stimulate those sound pathways in the brain as soon as possible," says Dale Amanda Tylor, MD, an ear, nose, and throat doctor at Washington Township Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. "Children who are exposed to sounds earlier are more likely to develop along the same path as others their age." Most children get hearing aids or other devices like cochlear implants. They’re electronic devices that go inside the inner ear to help the brain process sounds. It’s never too early to start these treatments. Most states test babies for hearing loss shortly after birth. That means they can get fitted for hearing aids at just a few weeks old. Ask your child’s doctor to help you pick a certified pediatric audiologist who can help you choose the best treatment. "Even kids with profound hearing loss can catch up with their peers by age 5 or 6 if they have cochlear implants by age 1 or 2," Tylor says.