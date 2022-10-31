There are some other things to ask your district for:

Reasonable access to the school and classroom. When Jennifer Miller’s daughter, Madison, who has SMA Type 2, entered kindergarten, Miller was shocked that there was only one wheelchair-accessible entrance to the local elementary school, and that was all the way in the back. “My first thought was what would we do if it was pouring rain?” Miller recalls. She was able to switch her daughter to another school in the district that was more accessible.

By age 14, about half of kids with SMA3 aren’t able to walk. Even if your child isn’t in a wheelchair, there should still be accommodations, says Almazan. This may include making sure all classrooms they go to are close together, to lessen the distance they have to travel. If the school has more than one level, there should also be an elevator.

The school’s Emergency Evacuation Plan should also take your child’s needs under consideration. For example, it should state who will go with them in the event of an emergency. Also, a “safe room” for them to go to in the case of fire should be set up for them with the help of your local fire department.