9 Childhood Illnesses: Get the Facts

As a parent, you've probably handled enough ear infections, colds, and stomach bugs to feel like an expert. But here are nine other illnesses you should know about.

RSV Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is an infection of the airways. It usually isn’t serious, but if your child is under 2, or has a heart or lung disease or a weak immune system, it can inflame the lungs and cause pneumonia. "It's the most common viral respiratory infection that causes hospitalization in young babies," says Kathryn M. Edwards, MD, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program. Symptoms: Cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, nasal congestion and cough

Irritability and breathing problems in infants Talk with your doctor about ways to ease your child’s symptoms. A drug called palivizumab (Synagis) can be used to prevent RSV in high risk infants.

Fifth Disease Another viral illness, fifth disease is common in kids ages 5 to 15. "In most children, it's benign," says James Cherry, MD, a specialist in children's infectious diseases.

A child with sickle cell anemia or a weak immune system can become very ill from fifth disease. It can also be serious in pregnant women. Symptoms: Low fever

Cold symptoms (like runny nose)

Swollen joints A few days later… a bright red rash appears, usually on the face, then spreads down the body. By the time the rash appears, the illness is no longer contagious, Cherry says. It can take 1 to 3 weeks for the rash to go away. In some children, the rash may itch, and the joints may ache. Your doctor can recommend ways to ease these symptoms.