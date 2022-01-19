Diagnosing Pompe Disease

Getting a diagnosis of Pompe disease can be tricky. That's partly because the disorder is so rare. It affects only about 1 in every 40,000 people in the United States.

“It’s really not on most pediatricians’ radar,” says Gerard Vockley, MD, PhD, chief of genetic and genomic medicine at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

DID YOU KNOW? It can take as long as 13 years after symptoms start to get the right diagnosis.

Another reason is that some of the symptoms of Pompe disease, like muscle weakness and breathing problems, are also signs of other, more common conditions. The condition is different in everyone. And symptoms can show up at any age, from infancy to adulthood.

Advances in newborn screenings have made it easier to diagnose babies, including those with less severe forms of the disease. That means more babies are getting lifesaving treatment right away.

But some people with Pompe disease go on a diagnostic odyssey that takes years, says Christina Grant, MD, PhD, co-director of the Lysosomal Storage and Treatment Program at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC. Some research suggests