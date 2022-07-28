Is the Falling Age of Puberty Adding to the Teen Mental Health Crisis?

Physical and Mental Health Consequences

Some research in women has shown that girls who go through puberty on the younger end of the spectrum are at a greater risk for breast and uterine cancers later in life. And a wide body of research points to spikes in depression and anxiety. “The brain is changing a lot during this time and that, accompanied by hormonal spikes, might have an impact on mood disorders,” says Lindsay Hoyt, PhD, who runs the Youth Development, Diversity and Disparities (3D) Lab at Fordham University in New York City.

The falling age of puberty is coinciding with a time when teens are already in crisis. A recent study from JAMA Network found a nearly 30% increase in teen depression and anxiety from 2016 to 2020. Hoyt notes that the changes in puberty are incremental and have been happening for decades, long before recent spikes in depression and anxiety. The current teen mental health crisis has no shortage of other causes. For starters, today’s kids feel more weight on their shoulders to succeed. A 2016 survey of teens entering college found that 34% of them felt “overwhelmed” compared to 18% in 1985. Their world feels unsettled; everything from lockdowns and active shooters at school to masking and the pandemic have upended their lives in recent years. And social media doesn’t help either. A review of 36 studies in JAMA Pediatrics found that 23% of kids said they were the victims of cyberbullying. Teens who start developing younger may simply be running headlong into grown-up anxiety and depression earlier than they can handle.

Hormones are part of the picture. Researchers aren’t entirely sure why early puberty might be causing mood disorders in kids. But some data has shown that the developing brain in younger children might be more sensitive to spikes in estrogen and testosterone. Still, the lion’s share of poor mental health outcomes result from social changes. Hoyt’s research has shown that unhealthy body ideals may make young girls feel like they don’t fit the image that they’re supposed to anymore – their hips, breasts, and thighs cause them to stand out in a bad way, she says. “They don’t fit that idolized body type and those changes in weight distribution aren’t happening to the other girls their age,” she says.