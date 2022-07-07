Lead Exposure Is Still a Problem for Kids, and the Pandemic Has Made It Worse

The good news – if it’s possible to describe a slow, insidious, and permanent poisoning as “good news” – is that the blood lead levels of children in the United States have dropped steadily over the past half-century.

The bad news is, the pandemic may have erased some of those gains.

During the pandemic, and especially during the initial period of strict COVID-19 lockdowns, fewer children have gone to the doctor for well-child visits, which means fewer children underwent routine tests to monitor their blood lead levels (BLLs), according to a 2021 CDC report. At the same time, with schools and day care centers closed, those children were spending more hours at home, in daily contact with lead-containing paint, water, dust, and soil.

“Lead exposure affects the developing brain in early childhood, and its effects are essentially permanent,” says Andrew Loza, MD, PhD, a resident physician at Yale University School of Medicine who examined children’s rates of lead testing during the pandemic at one Connecticut clinic.