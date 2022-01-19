Our Lives With Pompe Disease

By Anthony Wu, as told to Lisa Fields When our 3-year-old son, Eugene, was 2 weeks old, he was diagnosed with Pompe disease. My wife, Jung, and I found out this important information because we live in New York City, and Pompe disease is included among New York state’s newborn screening tests. We had never heard of the condition before. At the doctor’s office, we were told not to Google Pompe disease because everything we could read about it online was very bad. They told us that there have been helpful medical developments, so the prognosis is better than what articles would suggest, especially when someone is identified through newborn screening. It was very tough, because we did read everything we could on Google.

Newborn Screening Newborn screening is a lifesaver. If you don’t have it, you’ll never know there’s a problem until a pain point presents itself. Once it does, you’ll have no idea that it’s Pompe, a rare disease that very few doctors know about. We’ve met people who have older kids with Pompe. Some had to see 20 or 30 doctors before finding the diagnosis. With newborn screening, if you already you know you’re targeting Pompe, you can find help much more easily.