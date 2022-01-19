The Genetic Roots of Pompe Disease

When two parents each pass on a mutated copy of a particular gene to their baby, that child can get Pompe disease. Because this rare condition doesn’t affect you if you carry just one faulty gene, parents usually don’t realize they could pass it to their children. “Most of our families come to us without any knowledge of the disorder,” says Damara Ortiz, MD, director of the Lysosomal Storage Disorders Program at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. The gene linked to Pompe disease is known as the GAA gene. In healthy people, it produces the GAA enzyme. This enzyme breaks down a sugar called glycogen into glucose. Your body then uses the glucose for energy. The process takes place inside your cells, in structures known as lysosomes. When someone has Pompe disease, their body doesn’t produce enough of the GAA enzyme. Glycogen then builds up within the lysosomes. This causes cell damage, especially within muscles. This may include the muscles that control your breathing and your heart.

How Pompe Disease is Inherited The GAA gene is on what's known as chromosome 17. You can get all of your children affected or none of your children affected, because each pregnancy is a separate, random event. Damara Ortiz, MD “We have two chromosome 17s -- one we get from the father, one that comes from the mother,” says Jaya Ganesh, MD, an associate professor of genetics and pediatrics at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. “Consequently, we have two copies of the Pompe gene.” When someone is a carrier for Pompe disease, they have one GAA gene that works the right way and one that doesn’t. The working gene is dominant. So their bodies produce the enzyme needed to convert glycogen into glucose, and they don’t get Pompe disease. Even when both parents have the mutated gene, all their children won't necessarily get Pompe disease, or be carriers for it. When both parents are Pompe disease carriers, babies inherit two working GAA genes 25% of the time. They inherit two nonworking GAA genes -- which leads to Pompe disease -- 25% of the time. The rest of the time, they get one of each.