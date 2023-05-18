“We know that a rare disease diagnosis is a race against the clock.”

– Patient advocate Kasey Woleben of McKinney, TX

Will Woleben was hitting all his developmental milestones as he entered the toddler years. He was walking, active, social, and curious, says mom Kasey Woleben of McKinney, TX. Then around age 2 – for no clear reason – he started to trip. One day he collapsed.

From there, Will’s health declined rapidly. Doctors diagnosed a SURF1 deficiency, one of the many genetic mutations responsible for a rare mitochondrial disease called Leigh syndrome.

“It was such a difficult time in our life, because I had one child losing his ability to walk and then the other child learning the ability to walk,” Woleben says as she recalls the striking role reversals of her two children.

Like many rare disease parents, Kasey and husband Doug Woleben tried to learn all they could.