Wegovy for Obesity in Kids?

To understand whether Wegovy should be used as part of the solution for childhood obesity, you first have to understand the problem.

Megan Kelsey, MD

That’s not always easy, even for a doctor, says Megan Kelsey, MD, medical director of lifestyle medicine and adolescent bariatric surgery at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Kelsey admits that early in her career she didn’t fully understand the complexities of childhood obesity, writing it off to personal choices that could be reversed with willpower and exercise.

It took time to understand how genetic, physiological, socioeconomic, and environmental factors contribute to childhood obesity and how misconceptions stigmatize the disease and form barriers to treatment.

“If it takes me a little bit to come around, imagine the people who don’t work with these patients every day and don’t have training on physiology. It’s harder for them,” she says.

It’s an urgent problem in a country where 15 million children and adolescents have obesity.

“Many people think kids will grow out of it, and … we now have many years of research to show that that’s not the case,” she says.