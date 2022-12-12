Helping Your Overweight Child to Lose Weight

Obesity is the most common chronic disease in childhood. One in five children in the U. S. is overweight or obese. And that number continues to rise. Children with obesity have several weight-related health and mental wellness issues. It is a chronic, progressive disease and places them at a higher risk of having obesity as adults. Children that have obesity face other chronic diseases early on in life such as heart disease, high blood pressure, liver disease, orthopedics issues (hip/knee/back pain), and diabetes. They are also more prone to develop stress, sadness, bullying, social isolation, and low self-esteem.

What Causes Obesity in Children? Obesity is a complex disease and children develop obesity for a variety of reasons. The strongest factors that contribute to this condition are genetic factors, as well as hormonal, metabolic, psychological, cultural, and behavioral factors like a lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating patterns, or a combination of these causes. A physical exam and some blood tests can rule out the possibility of a medical condition as the cause of obesity.