Hospitals Work to Better Spot Deadly Sepsis in Kids

Oct. 15, 2019 -- It’s an extremely deadly killer. Worldwide, a stunning one-third of people who get it die, and many who do live have life-changing side effects like amputations, chronic pain and fatigue, and organs that don’t work well.

One group is very susceptible: children.

While sepsis overwhelmingly strikes the elderly -- up to 85% of all cases are in seniors -- every year in the United States, more than 75,000 children get sepsis, according to the Sepsis Alliance. Seven thousand die. It’s caused by a bacterial infection, and many conditions can lead to it. You can be completely healthy or have a condition that makes you more likely to get it.

Doctors are hoping to cut down on those deaths by educating themselves and parents about the symptoms, which can be vague and difficult to recognize. They can also vary drastically child to child, says Niranjan Kissoon, MD, vice chair of the Global Alliance for Sepsis and a member of the Sepsis Alliance advisory board.

Kissoon is working with the CDC to gather data on sepsis. He says one of the biggest barriers is accepting that sepsis is a major public health issue.

“In the United States, more than 18 children die from sepsis each day, and this is tragic in the sense that many of these lives could be saved with improved public awareness of the symptoms and expanded health care provider education and early treatment,” says Kissoon, a professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at the University of British Columbia. He says it causes more deaths than cancer.

According to Kissoon, the social and economic disparities are also troubling and must be addressed.

“Studies have shown that preterm infants who are black are 13 times more likely to develop sepsis and 15 times more likely to die than infants who are not black,” he says. “Infants of low-income families are 20 times more likely to die of sepsis. In fact, infants from families without insurance are also 3 times more likely to die.”