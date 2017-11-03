Kids’ Dental Anesthesia: What Parents Should Know

The guidelines, issued jointly by the AAPD and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), call for certified anesthesiologists and trained emergency response specialists to be present in dentists’ offices whenever children are put under sedation.

In addition to the new national guidelines, state dental boards also have specific guidelines, says Kevin J. Donly, DDS, a professor and chair of the Department of Developmental Dentistry at the University of Texas Health San Antonio and a former officer for the AAPD.

“The guidelines go right down to safety equipment that must be available and all types of things for procedures -- preoperative, things to do during the operation, and post-operative procedures,” he says

But some patient advocates argue more needs to be done to track and evaluate the risks. They note that no national regulations govern the use of anesthesia in children having dental procedures, and general guidelines vary state to state.

“It never has gotten sufficient attention,” says Debbie Hagan, who advocates for families of children who have been harmed in dental offices. “The only time you hear about it in the news is usually after there has been a devastating outcome; even then, it will be a local news report, with a reference to maybe one other incident.”

Some state dental boards are more proactive in protecting patients than others, Hagan says But as she has monitored the issue for the past 14 years, “I've seen state dental boards become less effective at anything to do with protecting public health and well-being and more about protecting dentists.”