Kids Are Learning, Even When They're Not Paying Attention

Aug. 2, 2023 – It’s a story as old as teaching. Young children staring off into space during class, seemingly oblivious to the lesson and any anything else happening around them.

But Sara-Rivka Bass, an elementary teacher in Brooklyn, has found that many children who don’t seem to be paying attention actually absorb more information than they would appear to be.

“I allow the children in my class to use a fidget spinner because it actually helps some kids to pay attention,” she said. “If I see that their work is suffering, it means they’re using it as a toy instead of an attention-enhancing tool, and they’re paying attention to the spinner, so I’ll take it away.”

But in many kids, the spinner actually helps the kids to focus on the lesson material.

“As an instructor, I know that there can be many kids who seem to be paying attention and can be staring at my face during the lesson, but aren’t absorbing or retaining any of that information,” Bass said. “Other kids focus better when they’re also doing something else at the same time.”