3D-Printed Meds Customize the Exact Dose for Sick Children

Sept. 7, 2023 – Convincing kids to take their medicine could become much easier. Researchers at Texas A&M University are developing a new method of pharmaceutical 3D printing, with pediatric patients in mind.

They hope to print precisely dosed tablets in child-friendly shapes and flavors. While the effort is focused on two drugs for pediatric AIDS, the process could be used to print other medicines, including for adults.

Researchers from Britain, Australia, and the University of Texas at Austin are also in the early stages of 3D-printed medication projects. It’s a promising venture in the broader pursuit of “personalized medicine,” tailoring treatments to each patient’s unique needs.

Drug mass production fails to address pediatric patients, who often need different dosages and combinations of medicines as they grow. As a result, adult tablets are often crushed and dissolved in liquid – known as compounding – and given to children. But this can harm drug quality and make doses less precise.

"Suppose the child needs 3.4 milligrams and only a 10-milligram tablet is available. Once you manipulate the dosage from solid to liquid, how do you ensure that it has the same amount of drug in it?" said co-principal investigator Mansoor Khan, PhD, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Texas A&M.