Q&A: ‘White Lung’ Pneumonia – What You Need to Know

Dec. 7, 2023 – How worried should you be about outbreaks of “white lung syndrome” pneumonia in children reported in Ohio, Massachusetts, and several countries in Europe?

WebMD asked experts this question, as well as if the cases are related to a similar outbreak in China, what symptoms are most common, and what advice they have for preventing infection in their families and for stopping further spread of this infection.

White lung pneumonia is not an official medical condition. Instead, it’s a sign of pneumonia that shows up as white areas on a lung X-ray, and it might prompt more testing to see if lung inflammation is viral, bacterial, or caused by exposure to pollution or chemicals.

We asked Vandana Madhavan, MD, MPH, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Mass General for Children in Boston, and William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, to share their take on white lung pneumonia.

Q: How concerned should we be about the cases of ‘white lung’ pneumonia reported in Ohio, Massachusetts, and some European countries?