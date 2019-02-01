Measles Warning Signs Growing: How Concerned Should We Be?

Jan. 30, 2024 – It may be reassuring to think that serious measles outbreaks are a problem we conquered in the past or something that only affects people over there – like in Europe, which last year reported 42,200 cases. But complacency here in the United States could come at a price, experts said.

While measles was considered officially wiped out here in 2000, sporadic, clustered outbreaks continue to pop up. Most notably, measles hit New York City in 2019, central Ohio just 2 years ago, and Philadelphia starting this past December.

In early January, public health experts warned travelers who passed through two Washington, DC-area airports that they may have been exposed. That highlights just how easy it is for an infected person to pass measles along to other, unvaccinated people.

The recent number of cases in the U.S. prompted the CDC to issue a nationwide measles alert last week.

COVID Lowered Measles Vaccinations

Measles is an “immense concern,” said Gregory A. Poland, MD, founder and director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group in Rochester, MN, and editor-in-chief of the journal Vaccine. He described measles as the “canary in the coal mine” for vaccine-preventable disease.