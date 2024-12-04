Could U.S. Measles Cases Break a Record This Year? What to Know

April 12, 2024 – When a mother in Atlanta, GA, noticed measles symptoms in her son earlier this year after returning from an international trip, she knew just bringing him straight into a local emergency room may put others at risk.

She kept him in the car outside the ER while alerting staff inside.

“We were able to immediately bring the child in and immediately put him in an isolated room and mask and avoid potential exposures, but it could have gone very differently,” said pediatric infectious disease specialist Matt Linam, MD, whose colleagues at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta treated the patient.

The boy, who was older than 5 years of age and unvaccinated, recovered from measles after being hospitalized.

Federal health officials are urging medical and public health organizations to be on the lookout for potential measles cases as outbreaks of the disease are mounting rapidly this year.

“A lot of the symptoms of measles -- fever, cough, red eyes, a rash, although it may not have developed yet -- there are a lot of other things that can present that way,” Linam said. “If you’re not able to identify it very quickly and get that child and their family isolated very quickly, you can have a lot of health care exposures.”