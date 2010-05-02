It’s difficult to imagine a more contagious disease than whooping cough.

For adolescents and adults, whooping cough, or pertussis, is a huge bother: cold symptoms, followed by a cough that takes weeks or months to resolve. Missed work and school are common. But for infants who haven’t yet been immunized, whooping cough can be serious -- even life threatening.

“Pertussis has caused about 30 deaths a year in the U.S. recently, almost all of them in children younger than three months old,” says Harry Keyserling, MD, professor of pediatric infectious disease at Emory University in Atlanta and a spokesman for the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Children this young usually have severe illness requiring hospitalization and are at high risk for complications like pneumonia and seizures.”

Preventing whooping cough starts by recognizing how young children usually catch the bacteria: from other family members. “In most cases, it’s a parent or sibling that passes pertussis to a child,” says Keyserling.

Bordetella pertussis is a bacterium that can live in the human respiratory tract. The bacteria is easily spread through sneezes and coughs, often from people who often don’t even know they have the infection.