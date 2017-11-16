More Bad Flu News: It's Tied to Heart Attack Risk

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 24, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A bad case of the flu can trigger a short-lived, but substantial, spike in some people's heart attack risk, new research suggests.

Among 332 heart attack patients, the complication was six times more likely to strike following a bout of the flu, researchers reported.

The findings come in the midst of a particularly brutal flu season.

Across the United States, flu-related hospitalizations are spiking, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most recent figures put the rate at 31.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 Americans, versus only 13.7 per 100,000 two weeks earlier.

The Canadian researchers said their findings underscore some longstanding advice: Get a yearly flu shot, especially if you're at increased risk of a heart attack.

"If you have heart disease, you take it as gospel that you should do things like take your cholesterol medication and keep your blood pressure under control," said lead researcher Dr. Jeffrey Kwong.

"You should look at the yearly flu shot that way, too," said Kwong, a scientist at the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences, in Toronto.

Studies have long shown that flu infection is linked to an increased risk of heart attack in people who are vulnerable.

And for years, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and other groups have recommended that people with heart disease get an annual flu shot.

But the new findings strengthen the theory that a flu infection can actually trigger a heart attack, according to Dr. Andy Miller, chair-elect of the ACC's Board of Governors. However, the study did not prove that the flu can cause a heart attack.

Still, "there's a growing line of evidence that inflammation, and interventions that reduce inflammation, are important in heart attack risk," said Miller, who was not involved in the study.

He explained how a flu infection could, in theory, cause trouble: If a person already has artery-clogging plaques, a bout of the flu could cause inflammation -- body-wide and within blood vessels -- that then causes a plaque to rupture. When a plaque breaks apart, it can completely block an artery supplying the heart, causing a heart attack.