Flu Season Lingers in Big Cities

THURSDAY, Oct. 4, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Big cities with a large commuting workforce tend to have longer, more grinding flu seasons, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that a city's flu season is apt to last longer as its population increases and workplaces become more focused within a few key spots, said lead researcher Benjamin Dalziel, a population biologist with Oregon State University.

"Larger cities have more organized movement patterns, and these patterns connect pockets of high population density together," Dalziel said. "We found this structure makes a difference for how the flu spreads at different times of the year."

Armed with this knowledge, public health experts could better predict how bad a flu season is going to be by looking at early infection rates in big cities, said co-researcher Cecile Viboud. She is a staff scientist with the Fogarty International Center at the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

"If we could strengthen surveillance in these cities, we would have an earlier window on the severity of epidemics, and we may use those data to help predict epidemics on a regional or national scale," Viboud explained.

Such an edge could be critical given that U.S. health officials announced just last week that influenza killed an estimated 80,000 Americans during last winter's flu season, making it the deadliest season in more than four decades.

A particularly virulent flu strain, H3N2, rampaged across the country during the 2017-2018 season, causing a record number of deaths and hospitalizations, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Compounding the problem, flu vaccination rates also dipped last year, officials noted, leaving more people vulnerable to the virus and making flu shots even more imperative this flu season.

In general, the flu season spikes during the winter due to lower humidity, Dalziel said.

"Flu spreads from person to person by virus-bearing moisture droplets that an infected person exhales or coughs or sneezes out. This creates what you can think of as a moving cloud of risk around an infected individual," Dalziel said.