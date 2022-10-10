Nov. 14, 2022 -- Yvette Braunstein, a social worker at a New York City hospital, develops hives when she is exposed to the cold, whether it’s cold weather outdoors or cold objects, like ice water. Braunstein has a condition called “cold urticaria.”

Cold urticaria is a type of skin rash in a category called chronic inducible urticarias, or physical urticarias, says Edwin Kim, MD, assistant professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina, and is director of the UNC Allergy and Immunology Clinic.

“With cold urticaria, patients develop red, raised, itchy bumps — hives — after exposure to cold,” he says. This can happen when the person encounters cold water or cold air, such as being outdoors in the wintertime or standing in front of an air conditioner.

“The bumps typically look like mosquito bites, but can occasionally blend together to form much larger areas of rash. The most obvious symptoms will be significant itching,” Kim said.

In addition to the hives, Braunstein has difficulty breathing in cold weather. She develops shortness of breath, tightness in her chest, coughing, wheezing, and even occasional dizziness. “I also can’t eat or drink very cold or frozen food like ice water or ice cream, and I also can’t touch cold things, like an ice cube,” she says.