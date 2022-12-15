Kids' COVID More Dangerous When Co-Infected With RSV, Colds

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- As colds, flu and COVID continue to circulate this winter, a new U.S. government study finds that young children infected with COVID plus a second virus tend to become sicker.

While severe COVID is rare among children, kids can and do fall ill enough to end up in the hospital.

During the pandemic's first two years, young U.S. children who were hospitalized with COVID tended to be more severely ill if they also tested positive for a second respiratory virus, according to the new study, by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Usually, those coinfections were with one of the many viruses that cause the common cold -- including rhinoviruses, enteroviruses and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

RSV, which can cause more serious lung infections in babies, practically vanished early in the pandemic due to social distancing, mask-wearing and other COVID-controlling measures. The virus then came roaring back in the spring and summer of 2021 -- well outside of its normal peak in wintertime -- as COVID restrictions eased.