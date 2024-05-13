Experts Watching Bird Flu Carefully in Case It Takes Off

May 14, 2024 – So far, the unexpected jump of bird flu to cattle has not emerged as a new human flu pandemic. Yes, a dairy worker got pink eye this year after being infected, but a larger threat to all of us has not yet materialized.

That doesn’t mean experts are not keeping a close eye on the situation.

WebMD & CDC Live Briefing on Bird Flu 2024 Bird Flu Outbreak -- What to Know Join WebMD and federal health experts to learn more about the dangers bird flu may pose. Live on WebMD.com from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Submit questions to [email protected]

“The current risks to the public of this infection is very low,” said Maximo Brito, MD, MPH, a professor of medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. “The CDC is conducting surveillance for unusual flu activity in doctor's offices and emergency rooms. No significant problems have been detected thus far.”

“Just don't kiss or hug the animals,” recommended Tina Tan, MD, who agreed the risk to U.S. population from bird flu remains low at this point. Tan is a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, also in Chicago. Both infectious disease experts spoke during a news briefing sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).