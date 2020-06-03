Colon Cancer Signs in Young Adults Often Dismissed

While the overall rates of colorectal colon cancer declined by 3.6% annually among adults 55 and older from 2007 to 2016, it increased by 2% annually in that time period among those under age 55, the American Cancer Society says. In 2020, the American Cancer Society estimates there will be nearly 108,000 cases of colorectal cancer diagnosed, with 53,200 deaths.

Ronit Yarden, PhD, an adjunct associate professor of oncology at Georgetown University School of Medicine, says this lack of awareness may be partly to blame for rising rates of colon cancer in adults under 55.

June 3, 2020 -- Young adults are often not aware they can get colon cancer, and doctors are often late to diagnose it in younger patients, according to new research presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting.

Survey Findings

Yarden and her colleagues did an online survey, launched via social media channels. In all, 885 patients and survivors finished the questionnaire.

The median age at diagnosis was 42, which Yarden notes is lower than the American Cancer Society’s recommended age of 45 to start screening for average-risk people.

Most respondents, 63%, said they were not aware that colorectal cancer can affect people younger than 50. Yarden says that may explain why most waited more than 3 months after noticing symptoms to see their doctors. And 23% waited more than 12 months to seek help.

Once they did visit the doctor, the diagnosis was not rapid -- 75% said they visited two or more doctors before getting a diagnosis; 11% of those visited 10 or more doctors before hearing what was wrong.

Many patients replied that they felt the doctors they saw dismissed their symptoms.

"In fairness, some of the symptoms are kind of vague," says Yarden, who’s also former senior director of medical affairs for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. But many had several symptoms, and the combination of them should have raised suspicion about colorectal cancer, she says. She didn't ask which symptoms were dismissed, but she notes that 68% of respondents reported blood in the stool and 49% had rectal bleeding. "Those are the ones that are more of a direct correlation," she says.