Looks can be deceiving. Just ask Melissa Drake.

The 50-year-old author and consultant from Southern California says she had a good job, owned a home, and was raising a wonderful son. On the outside, her life looked pretty good. But nothing could've been further from the truth.

On the inside, Drake was in a life-and-death struggle with major depressive disorder -- a diagnosis she got at 20 years old.

She admits it's hard to explain what it's like living with this condition. "I often describe depression as 'everything and nothing at once,' because nothing was really wrong, but everything felt wrong at the same time."

Drake is not alone in her feelings.

People often say there's no reason for them to be depressed, but yet they are, says Shawna Newman, MD, a psychiatrist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. Some describe major depression as if they are living under a cloud or walking through mud, she adds.

But a closer look uncovers recognizable clues that can signal major depression.