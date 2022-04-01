By Elena Sledge, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson

I’ve been living with depression for almost 12 years. I’m 31 now and I found out I had major depressive disorder when I was 19.

I had a miserable freshman year of college, but I didn't really know what was wrong. I saw a therapist and the following summer, I was diagnosed with major depression. Looking back, I can see I was also depressed in high school.

Coming to terms with my diagnosis was a process. I had a hard time understanding why I was depressed and where it came from. In my mind, I hadn't been through anything bad enough to warrant having major depressive disorder.

Therapy helped. My therapist normalized and validated my experience. At one point, she told me, "You have depression because you have it." That’s something I've never forgotten.

I realized I needed to accept my diagnosis and take steps to help me.