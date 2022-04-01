By Sonja Wasden, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson I’m a mental health advocate living with major depression. I speak with Fortune 500 companies, women’s prisons, firefighters, police officers, drug rehabilitation centers, nonprofit organizations, and media outlets about the importance of mental health. My hope is to break the stigma and let people know they’re not alone and can live a beautiful life despite having mental health challenges.

Common Misconceptions About Major Depressive Disorder An important part of destigmatizing depression is breaking down common misunderstandings. While the perception of major depressive disorder is changing, many misconceptions linger. For example, people often think depression is something you can brush off or flip like a light switch. They may say things like “cheer up” or “just be happy.” But depression isn't a choice. It's a feeling and it's real. Another misunderstanding is how it appears on the surface. Just because someone looks happy doesn't mean they’re not struggling. Often, people with depression put on a happy face to hide it from others.

People sometimes think someone who’s struggling with depression is trying to get attention. But no amount of attention is worth the painful feelings of major depressive disorder. The problem with the ongoing stigma is that it may prevent you from speaking up and getting the help you need. The stigma can even be triggered by your own feelings. In the past, I often felt I wasn’t worthy of help or I had no value because of my depressive disorder. But people with major depressive disorder are some of the most resilient and hard-working people I know. It takes courage to face this condition day in and day out. People with chronic illnesses like cancer or diabetes are often told they’re brave, courageous, and inspiring. People with major depression should be told the same.