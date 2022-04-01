By Bianca Palmisano, as told to Hope Cristol I talk a lot about what it means for me to be disabled, both with my friends and in the workplace. So talking about depression is quite common. I do have a physical disability: a hypermobility spectrum disorder. It means some of my joints bend way past a normal range of motion, and I live with chronic pain. But I also consider my mental illness -- major depressive disorder (MDD) ­-- a disability, and I talk about it as a disability. I think solidarity with this community is important. We support each other and advocate better for disability rights when we stand together.

Depression at Work I don’t think depression is something you should have to hide on the job. It’s nothing to be ashamed of and it’s protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act, which gives you the right to ask for certain accommodations. But I understand why some people aren’t as open as I am. There was only one time when, unfortunately, being open about my depression didn’t go well.