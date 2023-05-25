By Ashley Bobo, LCSW, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson When you have major depressive disorder (MDD), understanding what to expect can help you manage the ups and downs. When someone I work with is newly diagnosed, I spend a lot of time educating them and explaining the trajectory of MDD. Life with MDD is often unpredictable. While you may only have one episode of depression in your life, most people have several episodes. Depression can ebb and flow over time, so it’s important to prepare for it and have a plan.

Managing MDD Over Time With MDD, every day can be different. There may be some days when you have energy and motivation to do the things you enjoy, while the next day you have trouble just getting dressed. Starting counseling for depression can be a huge step toward healing. As you try new strategies, you may notice an improvement in how you feel. It may start small, then add up to bigger changes. Your mood may improve. You may start having better days. You may begin to have hope that you can feel better.

It’s common to feel better and then experience a setback. You may feel discouraged, but it’s important to understand that this is normal for MDD. You may have lots of starts and stops. When I work with people who have MDD, I start by preparing them for ups and downs. I help them build new skills they can use not only right now, but later, when symptoms may come back.