FDA Approves First Pill for Postpartum Depression

Aug. 7, 2023 – The FDA has approved the first oral drug for postpartum depression, a condition that affects an estimated one in seven mothers in the United States.

The pill, zuranolone (brand name Zurzuvae), is a steroid that acts on certain receptors in the brain that regulate mood, arousal, behavior, and cognition, according to drugmaker Biogen. The recommended dose for Zurzuvae is 50 milligrams taken once daily for 14 days, in the evening with a fatty meal, according to the FDA.

Postpartum depression often goes undiagnosed and untreated. Many mothers are hesitant to reveal their symptoms to family and doctors, fearing they'll be judged on their parenting. A 2017 study found that suicide accounted for roughly 5% of deaths before or after delivery among women in Canada, with most of those deaths occurring in the first 3 months in the year after giving birth.

"Postpartum depression is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition in which women experience sadness, guilt, worthlessness – even, in severe cases, thoughts of harming themselves or their child,” Tiffany R. Farchione, MD, director of the Division of Psychiatry at the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement about the approval.