First Pill for Postpartum Depression: What It Means for You

Aug. 10, 2023 – It can be one of the happiest times in a woman’s life – giving birth and meeting a new baby (or babies) face-to-face for the first time. But for about one in seven mothers, postpartum depression takes over, and the joy is short-lived.

For the first time, the FDA has approved a pill, taken once a day for 14 days, to help women manage these often strong, sometimes overpowering symptoms.

WebMD asked several experts in mental health and women’s health to share their take on this new treatment option. What could it mean for easing symptoms like hopelessness, crankiness, and lack of interest in bonding with the baby – and, in some cases, thoughts of death or suicide?

A Fast-Acting Option

“We don’t have many oral medications that are fast-acting antidepressants, so this is incredibly exciting,” said Sarah Oreck, MD, a psychiatrist in private practice in Los Angeles who specializes in reproductive psychiatry. The rapid response is likely because the medication targets the hormonal mechanism behind postpartum depression, she said.