Mood problems, including depression and bipolar disorder, are no laughing matter. More than 20 million American adults have a mood disorder and 40 million an anxiety disorder. And these numbers don’t include the average worrywart or person who suffers an occasional bout of the blues. For depression alone, the annual cost for treatment and lost wages may be as high as $52 billion. With these statistics, it’s no wonder that many people are searching for mood supplements or other mood-enhancing alternatives to drugs.

The Need for Mood Enhancers “For so many people, antidepressant medication either stops working or has too many side effects,” says Henry Emmons, MD, a psychiatrist with the Center for Spirituality and Healing at the University of Minnesota. Emmons, author of The Chemistry of Joy: A Three-Step Program for Overcoming Depression through Western Science and Eastern Wisdom, prescribes medications for his patients, but he also highly recommends exercise and good nutrition as physical treatments for depression, combined with a few targeted mood supplements.

Which leads to the question: what vitamins, herbs, supplements, and lifestyle changes are the best mood enhancers? The experts we talked to didn’t reach complete consensus; more research is clearly needed for the plentiful options available. But here is a brief overview of some of the more common complementary approaches used to treat mood problems. Of course, if you suffer from severe mood problems see a doctor -- before you reach for mood enhancers or supplements.