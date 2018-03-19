Opioids Still Overprescribed After Surgery: Study

THURSDAY, April 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors continue to prescribe far too many opioid painkillers to patients following surgery, a new study indicates.

In fact, one of every three patients prescribed an opioid, such as Oxycontin, didn't take a single pill during their recuperation, said lead researcher Elizabeth Habermann. She is scientific director for surgical outcomes at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

"Their entire prescription amount went unused," Habermann said. "That showed us there's an opportunity to prescribe a certain select group of patients zero opioids, and they may be able to take care of their pain with acetaminophen [Tylenol] or NSAIDs alone." NSAIDs are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as Motrin or Advil.

Overall, nearly two-thirds of opioids prescribed after surgery went unused by patients, the study found. These drugs wound up lingering in patients' homes, inviting abuse and the potential for addiction, Habermann said.

"Fewer than 10 percent of patients disposed of their leftover opioids. We know from the literature that many individuals who are taking heroin actually started their use of narcotics with leftover prescription opioids prescribed to others. So this is a huge risk to our community," she explained.

Mayo undertook the study because there is a lot of variation in how many opioids are prescribed to patients, and some indication that the amounts being prescribed are too high, Habermann said.

The research team surveyed 2,550 adults who underwent 25 different elective procedures at three different medical centers.

A few weeks after their surgery, the patients were asked how many opioids they had been prescribed, how many they had used to deal with their pain, and whether they'd thrown away the leftovers.

About 28 percent of patients said they had been prescribed too many opioids, versus 8 percent who said they were prescribed too few, the findings showed.

Certain procedures proved painful enough that patients took a good amount of opioids, and even requested refills. These included total knee replacements, spinal fusions, rotator cuff surgery, lung removal and tonsillectomy, according to the researchers.