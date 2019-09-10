$8 Billion Award in Risperdal Lawsuit

A lawsuit over the antipsychotic drug Risperdal has led to an $8 billion punitive damages award against Johnson & Johnson and one of its subsidiaries.

The award was handed out Tuesday by a Philadelphia jury. The plaintiff's attorneys argued that the drug is linked to abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement, attorneys Tom Kline and Jason Itkin said Johnson & Johnson used an organized scheme to make billions of dollars while illegally marketing and promoting the drug.

Johnson & Johnson said the award is "excessive and unfounded" and that it would take immediate action to overturn it, the AP reported.