Ingredients Make 'Smart' Supplements Not-So-Smart

THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Maybe you're a senior concerned that your mind has started to lag a bit. Or maybe you're a college student looking for an edge in your classes.

Either way, a new study warns that you should seriously reconsider taking any over-the-counter supplement that promises a powerful brain boost.

A review of so-called "smart drug" nutritional supplements found a handful that were packed with foreign pharmaceuticals not approved in the United States, often in potentially dangerous combinations and dosages.

In some cases, these illegal drugs were brazenly promoted on packaging, said lead researcher Dr. Pieter Cohen, an associate professor of medicine with Harvard Medical School, in Boston.

"We found there were foreign drugs that have never been approved by the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] openly listed on product labels," Cohen said.

In testing 10 sample supplements available for sale on the internet, Cohen and his colleagues discovered they contained five different unapproved drugs, sometimes substituted one for the other, and with no way for a consumer to know what they're actually taking.

"A product might list drug A on the label but contain drug B in the actual pill," Cohen said. "We found oftentimes they would have dosages that were as potent as the prescription version found in foreign countries, and surprisingly, and very concerningly, sometimes dosages that were much greater than prescription."

The researchers also found that the foreign drugs were blended in some pills, in ways that could be potentially dangerous to consumers.

"One of the drugs might have been studied for something in Russia, but never before have three or four of these drugs been mixed together and studied in humans. They're really completely novel cocktails of prescription drugs that have never been studied," Cohen said.

"The fact we found some drugs at four times normal doses and we found some products that contain up to four different drugs, now all bets are off," Cohen concluded. "It's impossible to say what the effect of that would be in humans, because it hasn't been studied."