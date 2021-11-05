Nov. 18, 2021 -- At least one generic drug approval – and ideally more than one – is needed to spur competition and reduce the overall cost to consumers taking a particular medication. This is particularly true when a drug is difficult to make or has the potential to only treat a small number of patients.

Sometimes pharmaceutical companies need an incentive to develop and market such a generic alternative.

With that in mind, Congress passed the Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) initiative in 2017, which provides an exclusive 180 days for any company first to get FDA authorization and offer consumers a generic formulation.

A new study from FDA researchers reveals that about 10% of almost 3,000 generic approvals between 2017 and 2020 took advantage of the new initiative. The reportwas published Nov. in JAMA.

"Based on the evidence so far, we believe the CGT pathway is successfully incentivizing the timely marketing of drugs," lead study author Harinder Singh Chahal, PharmD, says.