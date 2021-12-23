Jan. 26, 2022 -- Are you thinking of adding supplements to your diet? While supplements can be helpful in some cases, they can be a very slippery slope, and users must proceed with caution, one registered dietitian nutritionist says.

Jamie Lee McIntyre, a dietitian and nutrition consultant at JamieLeeRDN.com, says she sees more interest in supplementation every January with people’s New Year’s resolutions. But there is also a year-round curiosity, she says, especially since the pandemic began, making it even more important to understand the risks and rewards associated with them.

First off, it’s important to note that the FDA does not regulate supplements.

“Though they are sold over the counter, they can be as dangerous as medicine. The least dangerous worst-case scenario is a waste of money,” says McIntyre. “For example, megadoses of water-soluble vitamins are literally flushed down the toilet through urine when there is no medical need or true nutrition deficit in the person taking it.”