Using an Online Pharmacy to Buy Meds? It's Buyer Beware, FDA Says

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It might be tempting to buy prescription medication online, but buyers should beware, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.

While some pharmacy websites operate legally and can offer convenience, privacy and lower costs, others may be selling unapproved, counterfeit and unsafe medications, the FDA advises.

Many unsafe online pharmacies do exist, offering prescription medications without requiring a prescription and selling them at "deeply discounted" prices.

These pharmacies may use fake "store fronts" designed to mimic licensed pharmacies. They may imply or say that their medicines come from countries with high safety standards, according to the FDA.

Yet, what they're selling could be made anywhere without safety or effectiveness. The drugs could also be fake or expired.

Be wary if the online pharmacy does not require a doctor's prescription, the FDA cautioned. Other red flags: The pharmacy is not licensed in the United States or by your state board of pharmacy and doesn't have a licensed pharmacist on staff to answer questions.