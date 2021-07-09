FDA Approves Florida Plan to Import Drugs from Canada

Jan. 5, 2024 – U.S. regulators on Friday approved a plan to allow Florida to import medicines, describing this as a step toward allowing the state to purchase medicines directly from Canada at a lower cost.

The FDA authorized Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration’s drug importation program. The state must next fulfill several obligations, including showing that the drugs it seeks to import have been tested for, among other things, authenticity and compliance with FDA specifications and standards, the agency said.

This is the first approval of a state drug importation plan. It marks a win for lawmakers in both parties who have for many years seen Canadian drug importation as a way to reduce U.S. pharmaceutical costs. Backers of this concept include both Democrats, like President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Republicans, like former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But pharma groups in the U.S. vowed to fight the plan.