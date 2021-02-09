Doctors told Day, the physical therapist from Norfolk, that her back pain would just pass.

Pellegrino’s doctor told her to come back if the pain got worse. “The next day, the pain in my legs was so bad that I could barely get out of bed,” she says.

Doctors might think your symptoms are caused by something else. Both Kelly and Pellegrino were sent home the first time they went to see a doctor about the leg pain they later learned was a DVT clot. In both cases, the doctors assumed it was an exercise -related muscle strain .

Genetics and many lifestyle factors can raise your risk for DVT.

Being older, overweight, and having an inactive lifestyle are top risk factors for blood clots, but other issues can raise your risk, too.

Some people inherit genes from their parents that raise their risk for clots.

McCartney, the store manager in Grand Rapids, learned only after her clot that she had inherited a gene variant, factor V Leiden mutation, from her father that put her at higher risk. Even with this mutation, many people go their whole lives without a blood clot. But McCartney had another risk factor: She smoked. Smoking can interfere with circulation and raise the risk for blood clots.

Jones, the personal trainer, also learned she had an inherited clotting disorder, thrombophilia, which causes the blood to clot unnecessarily.

Birth control that uses hormones to prevent pregnancy, such as the pill, can raise your risk too. A long-haul flight can be a factor also. Day was on the pill when she traveled 32 hours for a vacation with her husband in the Seychelles. It was when the last flight landed that the pain shot through her back. Later, after doctors figured out that blood clots were the problem, they learned she was born with some abnormalities in her vascular system that also made her prone to clots.

Kelly and Pellegrino were taking the pill too. The same week Pellegrino had the clot, she had two 4-hour flights and a couple of 2-hour drives.

After they had blood clots, these women stopped using hormonal contraceptives.