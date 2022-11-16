Your retina is the lining that covers the inner wall of the back of your eye. The cells in your retina are sensitive to light. They send signals to your brain so you can see. When you have an inherited retinal dystrophy (IRD), a mutation in your genes changes the way your retina is able to work.

While these disorders are considered to be rare, there are many different kinds. “‘Retinal dystrophy’ is a big term that encompasses possibly hundreds of different types of conditions and subcategories of conditions," says Mandeep Singh, MD, PhD, retinal specialist and co-director of the Wilmer Eye Institute Genetic Eye Diseases (GEDi) Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore.

Different types of IRDs show up at different ages and cause different types of symptoms. But all IRDs cause symptoms that affect your sight.

Some IRDs can even cause symptoms in other places in your body. These are called syndromic retinal dystrophies. Most IRDs are degenerative, meaning they get worse over time.