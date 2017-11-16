By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 19, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A new gene therapy to treat children and adults with a rare type of inherited vision loss has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It's the first gene therapy approved in the United States for a disease caused by mutations in a specific gene, and only the third gene therapy ever approved.

People with this disorder "now have a chance for improved vision, where little hope previously existed," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in an agency news release.

The drug -- Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl) -- can be used to treat people with a condition called biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy. It causes vision loss and, in some people, may lead to complete blindness. The condition affects 1,000 to 2,000 people in the United States, according to the FDA.

"One of the best things I've ever seen since surgery are the stars. I never knew that they were little dots that twinkled," therapy recipient Mistie Lovelace said at a public hearing in October. As reported by the Associated Press, Lovelace, from Kentucky, was among several patients urging the FDA to approve the treatment.

Development of the drug began with research started about 25 years ago at the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Its co-leader was Dr. Jean Bennett, an ophthalmology professor at the university's Perelman School of Medicine and the Scheie Eye Institute.

"I've witnessed the dramatic changes in the vision of patients who would have otherwise lost their sight, and feel exhilarated that this therapy will now make a difference in the lives of more children and adults," Bennett said in a university news release.

"I'm hopeful that the path we've made with this research, with the help of our collaborators near and far, will be useful to other groups, so that other gene therapies can be developed faster and help more people with other diseases," she said.

The FDA approved the treatment after a Phase 3 study of 31 people measured how their ability to navigate an obstacle course at various light levels changed over a year. Those who took Luxturna showed significant improvements in their ability to complete the obstacle course at low light levels, compared with people who did not take the drug.