Laser Pointer Burns Hole in Boy's Retina

June 21, 2018 -- A boy in Greece burned a hole in his retina after repeatedly gazing into a laser pointer's beam, doctors say.

They discovered a large hole is in the macular, an area in the retina that helps distinguish detail in faces and while reading or driving. There was also damage to two areas below the macular hole, CNN reported.

Vision in the 9-year-old boy's injured left eye is 20/100 and doctors who treated him said it's not possible to restore normal vision to that eye. The boy's right eye has 20/20 vision.

The case report was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.