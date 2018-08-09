Contact Lens Stuck Under Woman's Eyelid for Years

Aug. 17, 2018 -- Doctors recently removed a contact lens that was embedded in a woman's eyelid for nearly three decades after she was hit in the eye while playing badminton.

The woman was 14 at the time and thought she had lost the contact lens. At age 42, she visited an ophthalmologist because her left eyelid had been swollen and drooping for about six months, Fox News reported.

Doctors determined she had a cyst. When they removed it, the cyst broke open and revealed a hard contact lens, according to a paper published recently in the journal BMJ Case Reports.

The woman couldn't recall how the contact lens got there or how long it was there, but her mother remembered that she had been hit in the eye with a shuttlecock during a game of badminton 28 years ago, Fox News reported.

It's not clear why the contact lens only started to cause problems nearly three decades later, the doctors wrote.