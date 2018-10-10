Did da Vinci's Genius Stem From 'Lazy Eye'?

THURSDAY, Oct. 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Leonardo da Vinci gave the world the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper. Now, a British researcher suggests an untreated eye ailment may have helped the Renaissance genius perfect these and other masterpieces.

After analyzing a series of paintings and sculptures that are thought to depict the likeness of Italian painter da Vinci (1452-1519), investigator Christopher Tyler concluded that the artist appears to have suffered from chronic, if intermittent, "lazy eye" due to strabismus, a misalignment of the eyes.

But rather than undermine his ability to render lifelike imagery on a flat surface, the condition was probably a creative boon, Tyler theorized.

Why? Lazy eye would have forced da Vinci to occasionally rely on just one eye, compromising normal 3-D vision. But in the world of 2-D vision -- which is what one eye would see -- that would have supercharged his ability to render multiple 2-D applications of paint across a flat canvas.

The ironic result: richly layered masterpieces jam-packed with subtlety.

"This condition has minimal impairment, because stereo acuity is usually quite good when the eyes are aligned, [and] they only misalign when inattentive or tired, or allowed to do so by relaxing attention," Tyler explained. "So there is a voluntary aspect [to this], in that it can be used at will if a monocular view is required, and he might well have been well aware of this effect."

Tyler is a professor in the division of optometry and vision sciences with the school of health sciences at the City University of London.

And while looking at a canvas with mono-vision would cut down on the ability to see depth, it would also increase da Vinci's ability to perceive the intricate building blocks of depth.

"One of the things he is most famous for is his 3-D modeling [in which he adds] up to 30 layers of shading to get the subtle gradients," Tyler noted. "This is the kind of cue you don't notice if you have full 3-D vision, but [it] can become more apparent if you shut -- or shut off -- one eye."