May 9, 2023 – For people with poor vision, waking up in the morning without immediately needing to find your glasses or rushing to insert contact lenses sounds like a dream. That’s why LASIK eye surgery -- laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis -- is one of the most popular elective surgeries in the U.S.

But since the dawning of the surgery, concerns have surfaced from a growing number of LASIK patients who aren’t satisfied with their results. While the FDA says the majority of LASIK patients are satisfied, some have said the surgery has done more harm than good, not just to their vision – but to their mental health.

The procedure uses a laser to permanently reshape the cornea to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. Roughly 600,00-700,000 LASIK surgeries are performed each year, according to recent data, and it takes about 30 minutes to perform (with costs varying between $1,500-$2,500 per eye).

The possible relationship between LASIK and adverse mental health outcomes isn’t a new idea. In 2008, during an FDA meeting, LASIK patients and their families were able to share their stories.